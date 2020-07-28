Veteran BRPD officer appointed to cancer foundation's board

BATON ROUGE - A longtime Baton Rouge police officer known for raising awareness for pancreatic cancer was appointed to the Let's Win! Pancreatic Cancer Foundation Board of Directors.

The Organization announced Tuesday that Sergeant Elvin Howard Jr. was one of two new appointments to join the board Tuesday. Howard, who lost his father to the disease, was recognized for his "advocacy and education about better treatment options for this disease."

Sgt. Howard is the President of Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation, created in honor of his late father. Howard was previously featured on WBRZ's 2 Make a Difference, where he discussed the foundation.

He is a 21-year veteran of the Baton Rouge Police Department and is currently the commander of the Baton Rouge Police Department's Mayor Security Detail. He is also the ReCAST Coordinator for the Baton Rouge Police Department's Community Services Division and is on the department's leadership committee.

You can read more about his appointment here.