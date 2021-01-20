71°
Latest Weather Blog
Veteran Angola guard arrested, accused of bringing drugs into prison
BATON ROUGE - A state correctional officer has been placed on a leave after fellow officers detected narcotics on her person during a shift change.
Janice Coney, 52, of Zachary was detained Sunday after correctional officers discovered a disinfectant wipe canister containing 314 grams of marijuana.
Deputies booked Coney into the West Feliciana Parish jail on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession of schedule 1 narcotics.
Coney holds the rank of Master Sergeant, and has been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary since 2005. She will remain on leave pending the results of the investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
President Trump leaves White House, makes final remarks to nation
-
Spring semester begins at Southern University
-
What to expect on Inauguration Day
-
An Inauguration Day unlike any other unfolds amid the COVID-19 pandemic
-
LDH calls for retired medical professionals to volunteer for vaccine administration