Very hot Saturday, Heat Advisory for Metro Baton Rouge

** A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 PM **

Today: A mix of sun and clouds. A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible, with rain coverage around 30%. No need to cancel outdoor plans, the majority of us will stay dry today. Highs will be around 97. Remember to take it easy this afternoon. Take frequent breaks indoors, drink plenty of water and don't forget to apply sunscreen.

Tonight: Expect a hot and muggy evening, with a few clouds overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Looking Ahead: A weak cold front will pass through the area tonight, not bringing drastic changes to our temperatures but will drop the humidity to more tolerable levels Sunday Morning. That will continue into Monday, before the tropical moisture returns mid-week with better rain chances by Wednesday and Thursday.

The Tropics

We are currently monitoring three tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic. A tropical wave located west of the Cabo Verde Islands has a high chance of formation, as well as another tropical wave that will move off the coast of Africa by the end of the weekend. Both of these could become a tropical depression or storm by next week. As of now, these are no immediate threat to the Gulf Coast or to the United States mainland. We'll continue to track these, as we are approaching the peak of hurricane season.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton