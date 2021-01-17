Very few protesters attend rally at Louisiana State Capitol, Saturday

BATON ROUGE - About two dozen people gathered at the Louisiana State Capitol on Saturday.

There was an increase in security at the state Capitol to prepare for a possible crowd like the one that breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

A few speakers were at the rally talking about forming a new political party called the "Patriot Party."

The individuals who gathered at the state Capitol were peaceful and did not cause any trouble.