Very few protesters attend rally at Louisiana State Capitol, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - About two dozen people gathered at the Louisiana State Capitol on Saturday.
There was an increase in security at the state Capitol to prepare for a possible crowd like the one that breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.
A few speakers were at the rally talking about forming a new political party called the "Patriot Party."
The individuals who gathered at the state Capitol were peaceful and did not cause any trouble.
