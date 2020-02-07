Vermilion Parish: Officials declare 'all clear,' allow students to return to class following bomb threat

VERMILION PARISH - The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office says the "All Clear" has been given to three schools in Erath following a bomb threat.

The Sheriff's Office assisted Erath police in the investigation of an alleged bomb threat that impacted Dozier Elementary, Erath Middle, and Erath High School.

According to KATC, a Public Information Officer named Drew David said a note was found on a bus that served the aforementioned schools.

Students were quickly removed and taken to safe locations while the Sheriff's Office used bomb detection dogs to conduct two sweeps of each building.

Officials say students are in the process of returning to classes.