Venues and artists are ready sell out tickets for upcoming concerts

BATON ROUGE - The Lamar Dixon Expo Center is a place used for donation drives during hurricanes, testing sites and vaccine distribution. Now they’re able to put on the show they know best.

"It has been an absolute breath of fresh air," said General Manager, Kyle Rogers.

The governor's new order allows venues to host outdoor events with no limits and indoor ones with 75 percent capacity.

"This is where we want to go, this is where we are the happiest. This is the stage that everybody has been looking forward to and pushed for," said Rogers.

With the change, the books are filling up and the phones ringing off the hook.

As managers are calling non-stop to get those long-awaited gigs scheduled.

"They are really who our hearts go out to, and we are excited to hear from them. They haven't worked in 14 months, some 18 months, and they are fired up about bringing top-notch shows,” said Rogers.

One of those artists is Chase Tyler with the Chase Tyler Band.

"My whole band was watching on pins and needles, yesterday because we had no idea where it was going to go,” said Tyler.

After canceling 75 shows last year, they're ready to play a new tune.

"Yesterday around noon, I had about 5 dates that were booked in the month of May, now I have 11 in a span of 24 hours," said Tyler.

Tyler says it's the perfect recipe to get Louisiana back to what it knows best.

"Our culture is based on food music and just good people, and all those go into one big concert, that's what we try to do is have people come out and stay as safe as they possibly can,” said Tyler.

April 26 through May 8 Lamar Dixon is giving out 5 pounds of crawfish, to anyone that gets the vaccine.

Click here for information.

Click here for information on Chase Tyler Band.