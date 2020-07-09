Ventura County Sheriff: Former Glee actress, Naya Rivera, declared missing

Naya Rivera

VENTURA COUNTY, California - A former actress on the hit show, "Glee” has been declared missing.

According to Variety, actress Naya Rivera was presumed missing after her four-year-old son was found floating alone in a rented boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California on Wednesday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Ventura County Sheriff's Department launched a search for the 33-year-old actress, dispatching helicopters, drones, as well as a dive team into the nearby waters.

The Ventura County sheriff’s department says Rivera rented a boat around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. About three hours later, another boater in the area found the child in the boat by himself.

The boy is reportedly unharmed and told police investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but she never returned to the boat.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Rivera is best known for her role as Santana Lopez on the Fox series “Glee,” playing the character from 2009 until 2015.

After her breakout role on the musical series, she went on to appear in “Devious Maids” and “Step Up: High Water.”

As part of the “Glee” cast, she received several nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Grammys and Teen Choice Awards.

During her “Glee” run, she signed to Columbia Records in 2011 and released a single, titled “Sorry,” with rapper Big Sean.