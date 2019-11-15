46°
Venting operations cause strange noises

4 years 6 days 52 minutes ago Monday, November 09 2015 Nov 9, 2015 November 09, 2015 8:57 PM November 09, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

ZACHARY – Odd sounds heard for the last two nights are what is basically venting operations at a plant so crews can check equipment.

Georgia Pacific said there have been checks of equipment. Steam is being blown through pipes, and the steam escaping makes a hissing noise. The noise has been heard across the area, with people reporting the sound to local authorities and media outlets.

The process is similar to what sewer crews do when they check for breaks in the sewer lines. There is no cause for alarm, authorities added.

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

 

