Venting operations cause strange noises

ZACHARY – Odd sounds heard for the last two nights are what is basically venting operations at a plant so crews can check equipment.

Georgia Pacific said there have been checks of equipment. Steam is being blown through pipes, and the steam escaping makes a hissing noise. The noise has been heard across the area, with people reporting the sound to local authorities and media outlets.

The process is similar to what sewer crews do when they check for breaks in the sewer lines. There is no cause for alarm, authorities added.

