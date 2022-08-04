High-speed chase through Baton Rouge Thursday tied to recent killing

BATON ROUGE - A high-speed chase involving a potential murder suspect ended in a violent wreck near Mid City Thursday.

Photos from the crash scene, located around the intersection of North Street and N 35th Street, showed a wrecked pickup truck and sedan. Police had closed off the intersection by around 2:30 p.m.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect is tied to a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.

Three people were taken to a hospital, one in critical condition. Police said the suspect was not seriously hurt.

This is a developing story.