Vehicles drop 4 1/2 feet after bridge malfunctions

Thursday, September 09 2021
By: CNN Newsource
Courtesy NOFD

A drawbridge malfunction led to vehicles falling in New Orleans.  Officials say people were hurt after the Claiborne Bridge became stuck open Tuesday. 

Vehicles dropped roughly four and a half feet from one side of the bridge to the other side. Luckily none fell into the water. 

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.  Authorities say six others refused treatment.  No word if the malfunction is related to Hurricane Ida.

