Vehicles drop 4 1/2 feet after bridge malfunctions
A drawbridge malfunction led to vehicles falling in New Orleans. Officials say people were hurt after the Claiborne Bridge became stuck open Tuesday.
Vehicles dropped roughly four and a half feet from one side of the bridge to the other side. Luckily none fell into the water.
HAPPENING NOW: @NewOrleansEMS @NOPDNews and @NOLAFireDept respond to vehicles drop approx 4.5 ft off Claiborne Bridge after malfunction.— New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) September 8, 2021
No cars in water. No fatalities.
2 transported to hospital. Standby for updates.@nolaready pic.twitter.com/T7KBaQbiwg
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Authorities say six others refused treatment. No word if the malfunction is related to Hurricane Ida.
09/07/2021. Claiborne Bridge. 4.5 ft drop from bridge not closing. 2 injured. NOFD Photos. pic.twitter.com/vMFWOEf4UD— NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) September 8, 2021
