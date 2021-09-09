Vehicles drop 4 1/2 feet after bridge malfunctions

Courtesy NOFD

A drawbridge malfunction led to vehicles falling in New Orleans. Officials say people were hurt after the Claiborne Bridge became stuck open Tuesday.

Vehicles dropped roughly four and a half feet from one side of the bridge to the other side. Luckily none fell into the water.

HAPPENING NOW: @NewOrleansEMS @NOPDNews and @NOLAFireDept respond to vehicles drop approx 4.5 ft off Claiborne Bridge after malfunction.

No cars in water. No fatalities.

2 transported to hospital. Standby for updates.@nolaready pic.twitter.com/T7KBaQbiwg — New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) September 8, 2021

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Authorities say six others refused treatment. No word if the malfunction is related to Hurricane Ida.