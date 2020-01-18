Vehicle with person inside found in area river 14 hours after crash

Photo: Livingston

MAUREPAS - A 14-hour search along Old River in Livingston Parish ended with authorities finding a vehicle with a person inside.

Authorities only released limited information in Facebook posts and provided no details on the individual found with the wreckage. A source said a person was inside the vehicle when it apparently crashed into the river hours before recovery crews made the discovery under water.

The incident is believed to have happened sometime early Friday. Recovery crews found the wreckage early Saturday, an eyewitness told WBRZ.

The eyewitness said a man driving the vehicle ran off the road and crashed into the river possibly as far back as Thursday night or Friday morning. Someone saw a bumper in the water, the eyewitness to the recovery activity said. It appeared the person who saw the bumper was the one to realize there was a vehicle under water.

"The truck was totally submerged," the eyewitness said, with the person inside.

Authorities have not released information other than what was posted on social media Saturday afternoon.