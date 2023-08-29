81°
Entergy expects to cut power for around four hours to make repairs after vehicle hit pole
BATON ROUGE - Photos from the intersections of Perkins Road and College Drive showed the aftermath of a car hitting an electrical pole Tuesday morning.
One person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was unclear.
The Entergy outage map did not show any losses of power, but officials said they would have to cut power to the surrounding area for around four hours to make repairs to the equipment.
Perkins Road was closed between College Drive and Edinburgh Avenue after the crash.
