Vehicle stolen from Garden District; police seeking suspect

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle in the Garden District last week.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says an unidentified suspect broke into a vehicle on Klienert Avenue in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 4. While rummaging through the vehicle, the suspect allegedly found the keys and drove off.

Police say the vehicle was later recovered on Siegen Lane near the Chateau Wein Apartment complex. BRPD did not specify the make and model of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact officials at (225) 389-3824.