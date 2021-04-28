Latest Weather Blog
Vehicle plows through Burbank area home early Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a vehicle plowed through a home in a residential area off Burbank Drive, early Wednesday morning.
According to representatives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) and St. George Fire, a person behind the wheel of a white Chevrolet Traverse hit a residence in the 700 block of Fountain View Drive around 7 a.m.
The vehicle reportedly went through the home's bedroom.
EBRSO deputies say the driver of the automobile may have suffered a medical condition and that a dog belonging to the home's occupants was injured during the collision.
Officials say the driver was entrapped and had to be extracted from the vehicle by fire personnel. At this time, the condition of the driver is unknown.
The dog was taken to a local veterinary clinic for treatment and is expected to survive. No other occupants of the home were injured during the collision
Trending News
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vehicle crashes through Burbank area home
-
LSU Search Committee narrows search down to three finalists
-
Masks still required in Louisiana's schools, other select locations
-
Louisiana House to debate whether to legalize marijuana use
-
Mask mandate lifted in Louisiana in most places except government offices, schools,...