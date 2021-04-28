Vehicle plows through Burbank area home early Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a vehicle plowed through a home in a residential area off Burbank Drive, early Wednesday morning.

According to representatives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) and St. George Fire, a person behind the wheel of a white Chevrolet Traverse hit a residence in the 700 block of Fountain View Drive around 7 a.m.

The vehicle reportedly went through the home's bedroom.

EBRSO deputies say the driver of the automobile may have suffered a medical condition and that a dog belonging to the home's occupants was injured during the collision.

Officials say the driver was entrapped and had to be extracted from the vehicle by fire personnel. At this time, the condition of the driver is unknown.

The dog was taken to a local veterinary clinic for treatment and is expected to survive. No other occupants of the home were injured during the collision

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.