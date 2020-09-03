90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vehicle plows into Baton Rouge post office early Thursday morning

5 hours 3 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 September 03, 2020 8:12 AM September 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, around 7 a.m., a car hit a post office building in the Sherwood Forest/Broadmoor area, just south of Florida Boulevard. 

Apparently, the vehicle struck the Marilyn Drive building's front entrance, which was composed of glass, causing it to shatter. 

Officials say, there were no injuries during the incident. Area residents told WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada they were woken up around 7 a.m. to a loud noise and shortly afterwards, saw the car in the building. 

Baton Rouge Police and emergency personnel were on the scene

Should officials provide additional information related to the crash, this article will be updated. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days