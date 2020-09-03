Vehicle plows into Baton Rouge post office early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, around 7 a.m., a car hit a post office building in the Sherwood Forest/Broadmoor area, just south of Florida Boulevard.

Apparently, the vehicle struck the Marilyn Drive building's front entrance, which was composed of glass, causing it to shatter.

Officials say, there were no injuries during the incident. Area residents told WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada they were woken up around 7 a.m. to a loud noise and shortly afterwards, saw the car in the building.

HAPPENING NOW: BRPD is at a Post Office off of Florida Boulevard on Marilyn Drive where a car crashed into the building. Neighbors say they were woken up around 7 in the morning to the loud noice. Authorities say no one was injured. @WBRZ WBRZ pic.twitter.com/BksuprWu5k — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) September 3, 2020

Baton Rouge Police and emergency personnel were on the scene

Should officials provide additional information related to the crash, this article will be updated.