Lanes reopen on I-110 SB at I-10 following crash with minor injuries

BATON ROUGE - An early morning crash on I-110 South at the I-10/I-110 split that temporarily blocked several lanes of traffic has been cleared and the lanes reopened.

A vehicle overturned shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, resulting in minor injuries. The site was cleared around 7 a.m.

OVERTURN CRASH: I-110 S at 10/110 blocking right and center lanes. pic.twitter.com/YvpjbzVy6G — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 23, 2020