81°
Latest Weather Blog
Lanes reopen on I-110 SB at I-10 following crash with minor injuries
BATON ROUGE - An early morning crash on I-110 South at the I-10/I-110 split that temporarily blocked several lanes of traffic has been cleared and the lanes reopened.
A vehicle overturned shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, resulting in minor injuries. The site was cleared around 7 a.m.
OVERTURN CRASH: I-110 S at 10/110 blocking right and center lanes. pic.twitter.com/YvpjbzVy6G— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 23, 2020
UPDATE: All lanes open at I-10/110. Sources say very minor injuries.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 23, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana will remain in 'phase 2' for another 28 days
-
In swift response, Connie Bernard says she won't resign; school board members...
-
State urges people to 'mask up' as virus numbers increase
-
School district paid employees nearly $300K in overtime during pandemic shutdown
-
In swift response, Connie Bernard says she won't resign; school board members...