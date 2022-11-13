44°
I-10 back open after vehicle caught on fire Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - A vehicle caught fire and stopped traffic for an hour on I-10 eastbound near the Washington Street exit Sunday night.
Firefighters and first responders worked to contain the flames and clear the wrecked vehicle.
Traffic cameras showed more than a mile of stopped cars stuck behind the wreck, with large flames and smoke filling the air.
Authorities said no one was injured in the fire.
No information on what happened to cause the wreck has been released.
