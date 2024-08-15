76°
Latest Weather Blog
Vehicle in river at Highway 22 in Maurepas
MAUREPAS - A vehicle was in a river at Highway 22 near Falcon Road, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Images showed the black vehicle off the roadway and slightly into a nearby river.
Trending News
No injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tree falls on vehicle along Hwy 43 in Livingston Parish
-
'We do not have any answers:' Killian leaders unsure why town's water...
-
White House says deals struck to cut prices of popular Medicare drugs...
-
Dutchtown Middle student dies after medical emergency at school Wednesday
-
Raising Cane's owner donates $100,000 to install coral reef in Grande Isle;...