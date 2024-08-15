76°
Vehicle in river at Highway 22 in Maurepas

2 hours 10 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, August 15 2024 Aug 15, 2024 August 15, 2024 8:35 PM August 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MAUREPAS - A vehicle was in a river at Highway 22 near Falcon Road, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Images showed the black vehicle off the roadway and slightly into a nearby river.

No injuries were reported.

