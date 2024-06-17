78°
Vehicle hit equipment near College and Lee drives intersection, leaving area without power
BATON ROUGE - A crash on Highland Road left the area without power, with most customers aiming to get electricity back throughout Monday afternoon.
Entergy officials said a vehicle hit some equipment at the corner of Highland Road and College/Lee drives. There is an additional outage in the University Gardens area residual from the damage caused in the Highland area.
"Although a small group of customers closest to the damage will be without power for the duration of repairs, crews expect to restore power to most customers this afternoon through field switching, or isolating and rerouting power," Entergy said.
