62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10W reopens after vehicle fire causes temporary closure near LA 77

2 hours 58 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 October 25, 2019 2:48 AM October 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - I-10 West is now reopened after a vehicle fire resulted in a temporary closure of the interstate at mile marker 145 (near LA 77).

Baton Rouge Police and West Baton Rouge Police are working together to investigate the incident. 

Additional details surrounding the accident are limited and will be provided as authorities continue their investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days