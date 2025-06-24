92°
Vehicle fire on I-10 eastbound ramp causes major traffic backup; roadway reopens

2 hours 39 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, June 24 2025 Jun 24, 2025 June 24, 2025 11:25 AM June 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A vehicle that caught on fire on I-10 eastbound caused major delays Tuesday morning. 

First responders were on the scene at I-10 at Washington Street. As of 11:24 a.m., backups extended past La. 415. The right lane was blocked after the vehicle caught fire on the on-ramp near Braddock Street.

By 1 p.m., the road reopened.

No one was taken to the hospital.

This story will be updated when the incident is clear. 

