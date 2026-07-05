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Vehicle fire closes Highway 42 at South Satsuma Road in Livingston Parish
COLYELL — A vehicle fire left Highway 42 at South Satsuma Road in Livingston Parish completely closed on Sunday morning.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, fire crews are currently responding to the fire. Highway 42 is completely closed at this time.
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Drivers in the area should use caution and expect delays.
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