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Vehicle fire closes Highway 42 at South Satsuma Road in Livingston Parish

1 hour 34 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, July 05 2026 Jul 5, 2026 July 05, 2026 9:57 AM July 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COLYELL — A vehicle fire left Highway 42 at South Satsuma Road in Livingston Parish completely closed on Sunday morning.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, fire crews are currently responding to the fire. Highway 42 is completely closed at this time. 

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Drivers in the area should use caution and expect delays. 

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