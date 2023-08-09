98°
Latest Weather Blog
Vehicle fire closes Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge on Wednesday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS - A vehicle on fire on the Bonnet Carre Spillway held up traffic headed to New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon.
According to State Police, the fire happened around 2 p.m. By 2:40, one lane was open for traffic while crews cleaned up the wreck.
Trending News
No injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man accused of holding woman captive in Livingston Parish dies in custody...
-
Ambitious new project aims to turn historic Baton Rouge hotel into affordable...
-
St. Joseph's Academy parking lot built after contentious fight with neighbors
-
Management teams gifted ownership over popular Baton Rouge restaurants
-
Dangerous heat: Louisiana reports at least 16 deaths in recent months amid...