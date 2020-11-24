46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vehicle fire causes slowdown along I-10 West at Lobdell

1 hour 1 minute 39 seconds ago Tuesday, November 24 2020 Nov 24, 2020 November 24, 2020 6:41 AM November 24, 2020 in Traffic Stories
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday (Nov. 24) morning, a vehicle fire caused a slowdown near I-10 W at the LA-415/Lobdell exit.

As of 6:30 a.m., the right lane remains blocked, though the fire appears to have been extinguished. 

The incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m., and at this time it is unknown if it resulted in any injuries. 

WBRZ will continue to monitor the situation.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days