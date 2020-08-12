Vehicle-fire causes delays on I-12 West near O'Neal Lane

81°
Wednesday, August 12 2020
BATON ROUGE - A crash involving a vehicle fire occurred early Wednesday morning just before the O'Neal Lane exit on I-12 West.

As of 6:49 a.m., one lane of traffic is blocked and the fire has been extinguished. Delays are as far as the Range exit.

At this time, it is unknown what exactly caused the fire, but sources say no one was injured in the blaze.

This is a developing story, check back for updates and watch 2une In on Channel 2 and WBRZ + for traffic updates. 

