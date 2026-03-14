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Vehicle fire causes damage to mechanic shop on South Choctaw Drive in Baton Rouge

56 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, March 14 2026 Mar 14, 2026 March 14, 2026 10:36 AM March 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a Saturday morning structure fire on South Choctaw Drive.

According to the department, the fire began around 9 a.m. when a vehicle inside a mechanic shop caught on fire, causing about $130,000 in damage.

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There were no reported injuries.

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