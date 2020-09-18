Vehicle fire along I-10 E in St. Martin Parish causes interstate closure

ST. MARTIN PARISH - On Friday morning, shortly after 6 a.m., a car that caught on fire while traveling along I-10 East in Henderson resulting in a temporary interstate closure and traffic delays.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 E CLOSED in Henderson, after car catches on fire. pic.twitter.com/LMwrjL0lUJ — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 18, 2020

As of 7:06 a.m., I-10 East between LA-347/Cecilia/Henderson/Exit 115 and LA-3177/ Butte La Rose/Exit 121 is closed as a result of the vehicle fire.

At this time it is unknown if the incident resulted in any injuries.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route, such as I-49 North to US 190 East.

WBRZ's Ashley Fruge is providing viewers with the latest on traffic conditions all morning on 2une In.

