Vehicle disappears from parking lot during overnight storm, found upside-down on I-10

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - A vehicle that went missing from a parking lot near I-10 during a severe storm early Wednesday morning was later found overturned on the interstate.

Tenants at an office building on One Calais Avenue off Essen Lane told WBRZ that a vehicle parked in the lot Tuesday night was not there after a potential tornado passed through the area in the early morning hours. 

Hours later, the St. George Fire Department confirmed that a vehicle found upside down on I-10 was the same one that had disappeared from the nearby lot.

The department said no one was inside the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

