Vehicle disappears from parking lot during overnight storm, found upside-down on I-10

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - A vehicle that went missing from a parking lot near I-10 during a severe storm early Wednesday morning was later found overturned on the interstate.

Tenants at an office building on One Calais Avenue off Essen Lane told WBRZ that a vehicle parked in the lot Tuesday night was not there after a potential tornado passed through the area in the early morning hours.

Significant damage near Essen Lane at the AMMON Staffing building by a likely tornado early this morning. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/Ve68cTkWzT — Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) June 24, 2020

Hours later, the St. George Fire Department confirmed that a vehicle found upside down on I-10 was the same one that had disappeared from the nearby lot.

Incredible photos shared with me of an unoccupied vehicle that was "picked up" from somewhere on Essen Lane this morning and "dropped" onto I-10 during this morning's severe weather event #lawx pic.twitter.com/ZXuzWl86YY — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) June 24, 2020

The department said no one was inside the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.