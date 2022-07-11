Vehicle crushed after load of material falls from truck on I-10 Monday

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt and taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in appeared to have been crushed by a load that fell off of an 18-wheeler on I-10 East Monday.

The wreck closed I-10 as it veers right from the New Bridge, in the notorious stretch that is one lane.

Sources said one person was hurt but their injuries were non life-threatening.

Click HERE to access the WBRZ traffic map.

Video from the WBRZ tower cam, perched about 700 feet above Old South Baton Rouge, showed a small car smashed and nearly covered with what appeared to be some sort of panels. The panels were lost by a truck that pulled over further down the interstate.

The snafu comes days after a pickup truck toppled off the other side of the interstate in the same area.

I-10 E was closed at the I-10/I-110 merge, diverting eastbound traffic to I-110 N, for about three hours. It re-opened just before 5 p.m.