Vehicle crashes through library off Highland Road, no serious injuries reported

Thursday, June 04 2020 1:52 PM
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a vehicle that crashed into the a public library Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. at the Carver Branch Library on Terrace Avenue near Highland Road. Photos show that the vehicle apparently smashed through a large glass window and ended up inside the building.

Authorities say no serious injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. 

