Vehicle crashes into home on Progress Road leaving 2 dead, 2 critically injured
Baton Rouge- Emergency crews responded to a fatal car crash in Baton Rouge Wednesday evening that left 2 victims dead at the scene and 2 critically injured, officials say.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on March 25 at 1066 Progress Rd.
The BRPD Traffic Homicide unit investigates all fatal crashes in the city.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
