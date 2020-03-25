Vehicle crashes into home on Progress Road leaving 2 dead, 2 critically injured

Baton Rouge- Emergency crews responded to a fatal car crash in Baton Rouge Wednesday evening that left 2 victims dead at the scene and 2 critically injured, officials say.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on March 25 at 1066 Progress Rd.

The BRPD Traffic Homicide unit investigates all fatal crashes in the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.