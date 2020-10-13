79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Vehicle crashes into apartment building on Jim Taylor Drive

3 hours 20 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 October 13, 2020 8:00 AM October 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning a vehicle drove into an apartment building within the 1400 block of Jim Taylor Drive, which is off Alvin Dark Avenue.

The wreck was reported around 7:40 a.m. and WBRZ is in the process of checking with officials to find out if it resulted in any injuries.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates. 

