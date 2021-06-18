80°
Vehicle crashed into canal along I-110 overnight; driver found dead Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police found a person dead after a vehicle veered off I-110 and crashed into a canal along the interstate Thursday night.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the deadly wreck was first discovered on I-110 North, near the Harding Boulevard exit, around 6:15 a.m. Investigators believe the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a canal sometime after 8 p.m. Thursday.
The driver, identified as 26-year-old Teshaa Moore, died at the scene.
No other details related to the wreck have been released at this time.
