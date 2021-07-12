85°
Vehicle carjacked from OLOL parking lot recovered; police still seeking suspect
BATON ROUGE - A vehicle taken by a carjacker in the parking lot of Our Lady of the Lake hospital was found over the weekend, but police are still looking for a suspect.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro, was found in the Gardere area Sunday morning. The vehicle had been stolen from a hospital employee Friday evening.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Police are still trying to identify a potential suspect in the carjacking.
