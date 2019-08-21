Vehicle burglaries around pricey Baton Rouge neighborhood concerning residents

BATON ROUGE - Residents in the Bocage-Jefferson Place area are growing concerned after cars were stolen from some homes.

“I'm actually surprised. I heard that there was car stolen in the neighborhood last night and that's new,” said Margaret Saizan, resident in the area.

According to residents, a man was captured on home surveillance snooping in someone's driveway in the middle of the night, and another camera caught a truck being stolen from a driveway.

"The police came to my house last night about 1:30 in the morning,” said Saizan.

These incidents prompting police to make house visits in the neighborhood overnight.

“They said they were canvassing the neighborhood. It was two policemen in two different police cars and that I had some equipment that was unsecured,” she said.

“They asked me to secure the equipment and to make sure that I locked my car doors, and they watched and waited while I did it,” she continued.

Baton Rouge police say they are investigating an uptick in vehicle burglaries in the area in the last month, but residents say now that they know what's going on, they will be making changes to ensure they are not hit next.

“Most importantly, sometimes I forget to lock the doors early in the evening, and I'm going to start locking the doors early in the evening because it's cars now but who knows what else,” finished Saizan.