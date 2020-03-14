80°
Vehicle accident on I-110 near Memorial Parkway leaves 1 person injured

Saturday, March 14 2020
Source: WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving an overturned dump truck on I-110 Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. on I-110 South at Fuqua near Memorial Parkway.

Sources say one person was injured in the incident, however their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

All lanes are now open. 

