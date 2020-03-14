80°
Vehicle accident on I-110 near Memorial Parkway leaves 1 person injured

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials are responding to a reported accident involving an overturned dump truck on I-110 at Fuqua near Memorial Parkway.

Sources say one person was injured in the incident, however their injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.

I-110 South at North 22nd Street has been closed. Drivers are advised to use an alternative route. 

This is a developing story.

