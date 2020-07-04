77°
Vehicle accident at Sonic on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. leaves one in critical condition

Saturday, July 04 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - A driver ran into a Sonic sign Saturday afternoon.  

Shortly after 1 p.m. officials responded to the Sonic located on the corner of S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Old Hammond Highway in reference to a vehicle accident.

Emergency crews transported one person in critical condition.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.

