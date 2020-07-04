90°
Latest Weather Blog
Vehicle accident at Sonic on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. leaves one in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - A driver ran into a Sonic sign Saturday afternoon.
Shortly after 1 p.m. officials responded to the Sonic located on the corner of S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Old Hammond Highway in reference to a vehicle accident.
Emergency crews transported one person in critical condition.
Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shooting near Highland Road leaves one dead
-
South Dakota's 2020 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebrations
-
Downtown businesses adjust to new mask mandate before usually busy July 4th...
-
La. insurance chief believes car insurance rates will drop
-
COVID-19 causes an increase in fireworks sales this year