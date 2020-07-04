90°
Vehicle accident at Sonic on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. leaves one in critical condition

57 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, July 04 2020 Jul 4, 2020 July 04, 2020 3:07 PM July 04, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - A driver ran into a Sonic sign Saturday afternoon.  

Shortly after 1 p.m. officials responded to the Sonic located on the corner of S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Old Hammond Highway in reference to a vehicle accident.

Emergency crews transported one person in critical condition.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.

