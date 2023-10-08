63°
Latest Weather Blog
Vegas MGM union workers reach deal with casino
Trending News
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A union for casino-hotel workers says it has reached a tentative agreement with MGM Resorts International, covering nearly half of the 50,000 employees threatening to strike in Las Vegas.
The deal between MGM and the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 was announced by the union in a tweet late Saturday. A tentative accord between the labor union and the other big casino employer threatened by the job action, Caesars Entertainment, was reached Friday afternoon.
Some smaller operators have yet to reach agreements with the union and could still face the first citywide strike in more than 30 years.
The tentative deals with the two big operators came after thousands of bartenders, housekeepers, cocktail and food servers, porters, bellmen, cooks and other kitchen workers saw their contracts expire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge General hosting annual event to promote breast cancer screenings
-
Baton Rouge General hosting annual event to promote breast cancer screenings
-
Radio show host, candidate for state rep under investigation by feds over...
-
Veterans specialty court coming to East Baton Rouge Parish aims to help...
-
BRAC touts economic success tied Government Street road diet