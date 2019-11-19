Vegan sues Burger King over mislabeling of 'meatless' Impossible Whopper

ATLANTA - A vegan is suing Burger King, alleging the supposedly meatless Impossible Whopper actually contains meat by-products because it’s cooked on the same grill as meat.

WHTM Atlanta reports that the plaintiff in the case, Phillip Williams is a strict vegan who chooses not to eat or drink anything containing animal by-products.

Williams said after seeing ads promoting the chain’s meatless Impossible Whopper, he purchased one at a location in Atlanta.

His lawsuit alleges that had he known the burgers were cooked on the same grill as meat products, he would never have purchased one.

The suit goes on to say the Burger King Williams visited did not have signs at the drive-thru indicating that the plant-based burger would be cooked on the same grill as meat.

Williams claims that he’s “suffered monetary damages in the amount that he paid to purchase.”

The suit seeks compensation for everyone who bought the burger and for Burger King to clearly disclose on the menu that they use the same grill for all burgers.