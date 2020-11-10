Vatican report: Pope John Paul II was warned about sexual abusive allegations made against archbishop prior to appointing him

According to a recent report from the Vatician, though Pope John Paul II was informed about allegations of sexual impropriety made against Theodore McCarrick, the late Pope still chose to promote McCarrick to Archbishop of Washington following McCarrick's denials of the allegations made against him and an inquiry by American bishops, CNN reports.

The report, an internal investigation against McCarrick, was released Tuesday.

It insinuated that the initial investigation into the claims of abuse at the hands of McCarrick was subpar, labeling its findings as "inaccurate and incomplete information."

McCarrick is the church's highest ranking figure to have been defrocked over sexual abuse and the Vatican's conclusion was decided after two years of investigation, and years of questioning as to how McCarrick was able to rise through the hierarchy with such accusations made against him.

Raised to cardinal in 2001 by John Paul II, a year after he became Archbishop of Washington, McCarrick went on to become a power player both in the Church and in Washington DC, and was known for his fundraising and influence, CNN reports.

He resigned from the College of Cardinals in 2018 and was defrocked by the Vatican in 2019 after a Church trial found him guilty of sexually abusing minors.

The Vatican's report largely appears to excuse the current pope, Francis, from blame.

"Until 2017, no one ... provided Pope Francis with any documentation regarding allegations against McCarrick," the report's executive summary said.

"Pope Francis had heard only that there had been allegations and rumors related to immoral conduct with adults occurring prior to McCarrick's appointment to Washington," the report said, adding that Francis at first believed "that the allegations had already been reviewed and rejected by Pope John Paul II."

It revealed allegations against McCarrick at the time Pope John Paul II made him Archbishop of Washington, which the report said fell into four categories.

The allegations included a priest who claimed to have witnessed McCarrick engaging in sexual conduct with another priest; anonymous letters accusing him of pedophilia; that McCarrick was "known to have shared a bed with young adult men in the bishop's residence in Metuchen and Newark;" and that he was "known to have shared a bed with adult seminarians at a beach house on the New Jersey shore."

Those alleged incidents related to McCarrick's time as bishop of Metuchen from 1981 to 1986, and as Archbishop of Newark from 1986 to 2000. John Paul II appointed him to both posts, and personally made the decision to appoint him Archbishop of Washington, the report found.

Tuesday's Vatican report does not focus on McCarrick's alleged abuses or his culpability under canon law, but reveals exactly what religious officials within the city-state of Vatican, including the then-Pope, knew about him and when.

The report also explains that "numerous individuals who had direct physical contact with McCarrick were interviewed" over the course of the two-year probe.

"During extended interviews, often emotional, the persons described a range of behavior, including sexual abuse or assault, unwanted sexual activity, intimate physical contact and the sharing of beds without physical touching. These interviews also included detailed accounts related to McCarrick's abuse of authority and power," it said.

The report claims that Pope Benedict XVI asked for McCarrick's resignation in 2005 after "accusations of harassment and abuse towards adults began to surface once again."

It adds that the Vatican's Office for Bishops told McCarrick in 2006 and in 2008 to retire from public life, but he ignored those recommendations.

The report goes on to say that Pope Francis was also aware of "rumors related to immoral conduct with adults" prior to McCarrick's appointment to Washington but decided not take any further action to modify "the course adopted by his predecessors."

When the first accusation of sexual abuse of a minor emerged in 2018, Pope Francis' response was "immediate" according to the report, and he removed the former Cardinal from the priesthood.