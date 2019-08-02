'The support makes me speechless;' Holly Clegg benefit raises $165k for cancer research

BATON ROUGE - A familiar face in our community is giving back. She's been on TV in our living rooms and kitchens for years.

From cooking up delicious meals to writing bestselling cookbooks, Holly Clegg is a household name in Louisiana. After she was diagnosed with stomach cancer nearly a year ago, Clegg is now on a new mission to make a difference.

“I’m the happiest person in hospice” - Holly Clegg



Holly just announced $165,000 has been collected just from this event for her Gastric Cancer Research Fund! pic.twitter.com/7pnZYF6Qgx — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) August 2, 2019

Clegg tells WBRZ she wants her legacy to be about helping to save lives, which is why her family started the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund to raise awareness for treatment. Now in hospice care, Clegg says the support for her has been overwhelming. She hopes people will continue to show support by donating what they can to the research fund.

Thursday night, $165,000 was raised at an event hosted by Varsity Theatre to benefit Clegg's fund.