'The support makes me speechless;' Holly Clegg benefit raises $165k for cancer research

6 days 5 hours 39 minutes ago Friday, July 26 2019 Jul 26, 2019 July 26, 2019 9:00 PM July 26, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A familiar face in our community is giving back. She's been on TV in our living rooms and kitchens for years.

From cooking up delicious meals to writing bestselling cookbooks, Holly Clegg is a household name in Louisiana. After she was diagnosed with stomach cancer nearly a year ago, Clegg is now on a new mission to make a difference.

Clegg tells WBRZ she wants her legacy to be about helping to save lives, which is why her family started the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund to raise awareness for treatment. Now in hospice care, Clegg says the support for her has been overwhelming. She hopes people will continue to show support by donating what they can to the research fund.

Thursday night, $165,000 was raised at an event hosted by Varsity Theatre to benefit Clegg's fund.

