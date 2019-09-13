Latest Weather Blog
Vaping illness in US gives Canada pause as legal sales near
TORONTO (AP) - The serious lung illness affecting hundreds of people in the U.S. who vaped cannabis-based oil is giving Canadian health officials pause as that country prepares to allow the sale of vaping products in its legal marijuana market.
No illnesses have yet been reported north of the border, but officials are monitoring the situation closely. British Columbia's top health official, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says it's just a matter of time before symptoms are reported in Canada.
Canada last year became the second nation to legalize marijuana, but legal sales of edible and vaping products are not due to begin until later this year. Anne McLellan, the former Canadian health minister, says people shouldn't use the products until researchers learn a lot more about their effects.
