Vandals smash windows, burglarize 41 vehicles at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Nearly 41 vehicles were broken into overnight at New Orleans' Notre Dame Seminary in Broadmoor.

According to WWL-TV, these break-ins mark the latest incident in a string of similar occurrences that New Orleans police are working to eradicate.

Sarah McDonald, a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of New Orleans said the break-ins occurred around 4:45 a.m.

McDonald said video surveillance captured the crimes and the footage has been turned over to the New Orleans Police Department.

So far, none of the burglarized victims have reported anything stolen.



