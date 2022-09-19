88°
Van crashes into pawn shop along Airline Highway, police searching for drivers
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for suspects after a vehicle crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to 10425 Airline Highway, the address of Xotic Pawn, on reports of a van through the building. BRPD says responding units are attempting to find the drivers of the vehicle.
This is a developing story.
