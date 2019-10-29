Latest Weather Blog
Valero refinery gives $800K to local children's charities
Employees of the Valero St. Charles Refinery have raised $800,000 for local children's charities.
The money was raised through the company's Valero Energy Foundation and the company’s sponsorship of the 2019 Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children in San Antonio.
“This is just one of several Valero locations that will proudly distribute funds to children’s charities throughout the United States this year,” said Jerry Stumbo, Vice President and General Manager of the Valero St. Charles Refinery. “These gifts enable our community agencies to continue their good work for the many children they serve. We appreciate all that these agencies do to improve children’s lives and it gives us great joy to be able to support the children of St. Charles Parish and the surrounding areas once again.”
Thanks to the overwhelming support of Valero’s business partners and sponsors, the Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children generated more than $15 million in net proceeds to be distributed to charities throughout the United States where Valero has major operations. With this year’s result, the event has raised an all-time total of more than $153 million, making it one of the most charitable tournaments on the PGA TOUR.
Valero extended its contract with the PGA TOUR as title sponsor of the Valero Texas Open through 2028. Agencies selected to receive Benefit for Children dollars each year are nominated by Valero employees.
The 2019 Valero Benefit for Children local recipients are:
- We Care For Special People
- American Heart Association
- Camp Challenge
- Cancer Services
- CASA Jefferson
- Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
- Father's House Kids
- Girls on the Run New Orleans
- Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank
- Greater New Orleans Therapeutic Riding Center
- Louisiana Hemophilia Foundation
- Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation
- Louisiana Pulmonary Disease Camp (Camp Pelican)
- St. John the Baptist Parish Schools (Adapted P.E. Department)
- Start the Adventure in Reading
- Sunshine Kids Foundation
- TARC
- The Arc of St. Charles
- Upside Downs
- Whole Village Art Therapy
- Boys Hope Girls Hope of Greater New Orleans
- Brave Heart Children In Need
- Children's Advocacy Center - Hope House
- Crohn's & Colitis Foundation
- Future Fathers Outreach
- Louisiana Lions League for Crippled Children
- MacDonell United Methodist Children's Services
- American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (St. Jude)
- Caring Strategies
- Children's Hospital
- Covenant House New Orleans
- Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Son of a Saint
- Special Angels Outreach
- Creative Family Solutions
- Special Olympics Louisiana
- St Charles Parish Public Schools (Apache Access to Industry Program)
- St. Charles Public Schools Foundation
- St. Michael Special School
- Youth Empowerment Project
- St. Charles Parish Public Schools (Hahnville High School and Destrehan High School Welding Programs)
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana
- Child Advocacy Services
- A Safe Space St. Charles (formerly Alpha Daughters of Zion)
