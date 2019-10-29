Valero refinery gives $800K to local children's charities

Employees of the Valero St. Charles Refinery have raised $800,000 for local children's charities.

The money was raised through the company's Valero Energy Foundation and the company’s sponsorship of the 2019 Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children in San Antonio.

“This is just one of several Valero locations that will proudly distribute funds to children’s charities throughout the United States this year,” said Jerry Stumbo, Vice President and General Manager of the Valero St. Charles Refinery. “These gifts enable our community agencies to continue their good work for the many children they serve. We appreciate all that these agencies do to improve children’s lives and it gives us great joy to be able to support the children of St. Charles Parish and the surrounding areas once again.”

Thanks to the overwhelming support of Valero’s business partners and sponsors, the Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children generated more than $15 million in net proceeds to be distributed to charities throughout the United States where Valero has major operations. With this year’s result, the event has raised an all-time total of more than $153 million, making it one of the most charitable tournaments on the PGA TOUR.

Valero extended its contract with the PGA TOUR as title sponsor of the Valero Texas Open through 2028. Agencies selected to receive Benefit for Children dollars each year are nominated by Valero employees.

The 2019 Valero Benefit for Children local recipients are: