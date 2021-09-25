Vaccine mandate for New York teachers blocked by federal judge

Central Park East Elementary School on Madison Avenue in New York City, NY.

NEW YORK CITY, New York - A vaccine mandate for New York City's teachers and other workers set to go into effect Monday has been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals court judge, National Public Radio reports.

According to the news outlet, it was late Friday that a judge for the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals authorized a temporary injunction and referred the case to a three-judge panel on an expedited basis.

Department of Education spokesperson Danielle Filson said officials are hoping for a quick resolution from the circuit court next week.

"We're confident our vaccine mandate will continue to be upheld once all the facts have been presented, because that is the level of protection our students and staff deserve," Filson said in an email.

She added that over 82 percent of department employees have been vaccinated.