Latest Weather Blog
Vaccination event this Saturday in Belle Rose
ASSUMPTION PARISH - A free COVID-19 vaccination event is scheduled to take place in Assumption Parish this Saturday afternoon.
Both walk-ups and those with scheduled appointments are welcome to the Saturday, Oct. 2 event between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
All three brands of COVID vaccines approved for use in the U.S. will be offered during the event. These include Pfizer's vaccine to individuals 12 years of age and up, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older, and Moderna's vaccine for people 18 years of age and older.
The Pfizer booster shot will also be made available to those who are eligible.
The event will take place at First Israel Baptist Church (7108 HWY 308) in Belle Rose.
Trending News
To schedule your visit for this Saturday's event, call 855-453-0774 or click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Governor Edwards to update state on mask mandate
-
Man tied to missing toddler's death may face additional charges
-
News 2 Geaux: Two shot in Baker mobile home park
-
Plans for a new Mississippi River Bridge underway
-
Busted catch basin called into 311 last month, still no repair date