Vacant Scotland Avenue home destroyed in Wednesday morning fire

1 hour 11 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, March 26 2025 Mar 26, 2025 March 26, 2025 1:28 PM March 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A vacant Scotland Avenue house was destroyed Wednesday after it caught fire.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said that the home caught fire around 9:55 a.m. and it was put out within 40 minutes.

Officials said that flames were visible from the roof of the building. Officials added that neighboring homes were spared and only sustained minor heat damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

