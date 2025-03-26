82°
Vacant Scotland Avenue home destroyed in Wednesday morning fire
BATON ROUGE — A vacant Scotland Avenue house was destroyed Wednesday after it caught fire.
Baton Rouge Fire officials said that the home caught fire around 9:55 a.m. and it was put out within 40 minutes.
Officials said that flames were visible from the roof of the building. Officials added that neighboring homes were spared and only sustained minor heat damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
